Farmington boys' lacrosse wins season opener over Owatonna

Neither team scored more than two goals in a quarter and momentum was non-existent. Whenever one team scored it seemed like not long after the other team would answer. The game was tied 1-1 after the first quarter, 3-3 at halftime and 4-4 entering the fourth quarter. Owatonna went up 5-4 in the fourth, but Farmington answered with two-straight goals, including one with just a minute remaining, to take a 6-5 lead, and then they held on for the win.

The game was a contrast between styles as Owatonna was the bigger and more physical team, while Farmington was quicker but smaller. Neither team was able to regularly get the ball to the middle in front of the net. The play was slightly sloppy, which is to be expected with it being the first game of the season, with some passes going awry and balls being knocked loose.

The Tigers played Breck at home on Tuesday, April 24 and Rosemount on Thursday, April 26.