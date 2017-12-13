The characteristics of Minnesota-style pizza, according to the Savoy team, are a thin crust, square cut, loads of toppings cheese and a spicy “passive-aggressive” sauce.

“We’ve won awards for best Minnesota pizza, but no one really knew what that was, so we claimed it,” said Savoy president Reed Daniels.

The team had a lot of fun with branding, not willing to stop with the passive-aggressive joke. Pizza boxes will now read, “hot dish” on top and “pull tabs” on the sides. Company business cards say, “Hey there, let’s keep in touch,” and they even have a fun new pizza name — the meat lover’s is now known as “the meat raffle.”

“We started out asking this question: We have really great food in the Twin Cities, but what is Minnesota food? We have the juicy lucy, sure, but we also have our kind of pizza,” Daniels said. “Transplants — people who move to Florida, Arizona, their plane touches down here, the first thing they do is go get a Savoy pizza. We’re a staple.”

New branding will occur at all 15 (soon to be 17) Savoy locations. The company’s new website was unveiled today.

Founder Earl “Red” Schoenheider died in August at the age of 82. The original Red’s Savoy on East Seventh Street in St. Paul has since closed, but the franchises Schoenheider and his family launched, including his son Rory’s on White Bear Avenue, are still going strong. The company hopes to have 20 locations by the end of 2018.