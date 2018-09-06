Celebration of Agriculture in Dakota County

Keynote speaker, Janet Bremer, is a farmer from Hastings that has many other titles including blogger and Minnesota Dairy Princess coordinator.

Bremer was also recently named America's Farmers Midwest Mom of the Year. She is passionate about telling her farm's dairy story through school visits, speaking and writing opportunities, her blog, and other social media.

Also being recognized is the David Bailly family, founders of Alexis Bailly Vineyard. The Bailly family was named the 2018 Dakota County Farm Family of the Year. David Bailly's daughter, Nan, is the winery's winemaker and manager. The Bailly family is celebrating 40 years of wine making as they continue to be in the forefront of pioneering Minnesota as a wine-producing region.

The meal is free but reservations are required by Thursday, Sept. 6. Contact 651-675-7444 or email to dakotacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com to rsvp for the meeting meal.