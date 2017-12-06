Ronquist expanding role to RiverTown Multimedia

"After a large search for a new publisher, several quality internal candidates stepped forward," said Matt McMillan, Forum Communication's vice president for newspapers. "The management team in the RiverTown group as well as others in Forum Communications interviewed all of the accomplished finalists. Neal has a great track record in Duluth building team members up, establishing goals together and accomplishing those goals."

Ronquist has led the Duluth group for three years.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with the excellent team in our RiverTown Multimedia group," Ronquist said. "Taking on this expanded role would not be possible without the exceptional talent in both the RiverTown group and the Duluth group. While we face many challenges, we have just as many opportunities. We will work together to make decisions that help us best represent and serve the communities we operate in."

RiverTown Multimedia is a collection of traditional and digital media including nine community newspapers, a free Express shopper with seven zones covering both sides of the Mississippi River, Scuttlebutt magazine, websites, central printing plant in Red Wing as well as multimedia/digital ad agency services.

"The Duluth group includes the Duluth News Tribune and three community papers in Two Harbors, Cloquet and Superior, Wis., and has many similarities to the RiverTown group," McMillan said. "The DNT group is multiple communities, multiple products, digital ad agency services, free shopper publications and several magazines including The Woman Today.

"Neal improved the operational results, culture and morale at the same time by involving his experienced managers in decision-making. A team approach is needed especially in larger groups, which is how Neal leads."

Ronquist, a native of Maplewood, plans on spending a couple of weeks per month on site in the markets included in the RiverTown Multimedia group.

"We remain committed to being active members of the communities within our RiverTown Multimedia group," Ronquist said. "Whether it is myself, or key managers, we will continue to engage in civic groups and initiatives."

The RiverTown group operates in Cottage Grove, Woodbury, Farmington, Rosemount, Hastings and Red Wing in Minnesota as well as New Richmond, Hudson, River Falls, and Ellsworth in Wisconsin. It is part of Forum Communications Co., which is a fifth-generation, family-owned company of dozens of newspapers, TV stations, a radio station, commercial printing operations and digital and interactive divisions based in Fargo, N.D.