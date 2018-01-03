EZ Auto Repair plans to open new shop in March

"I can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel," business owner Eric Zeimet said.

Building crews have broken ground and the new shop will have four stalls compared to the former garage with two repair garages. The new shop will offer customers 3,600 square feet of shop space and will be located in the same spot at 321 Elm St., in downtown Farmington.

"Right now, we are waiting on the set up to build and we have started the footings and we have to get the walls and roof on," Zeimet said. "We expect it to be up by January and we are hoping to be open in mid to late March."

Grateful to the residents, Zeimet wishes to thank the entire Farmington community and offer well wishes to all who showed him support and gave donations via a GoFund page.

"We had a lot of volunteers willing to help me moving equipment," Zeimet said.

When the new auto shop opens, EZ Auto plans to hire one or two new employees.

The auto shop fire was caused by gas tank leak. Multiple fire crews battled the fire for more than an hour and the effort was led by volunteer Farmington Fire Department.

During the fire, Zeimet stood with his girlfriend outside and watched his business burn. Working on cars since he was 13, Zeimet said the fuel fire broke out when he was working on a car that was leaking gas.

Since the fire this past summer, EZ Auto Repair has been doing auto repair business at 805 Third St. in a space formerly used by a muffler shop. EZ Auto Repair can be contacted at 651-460-2101.

"It has been really stressful and there have been a lot of headaches, but it has been awesome to see support from friends, family and even people I do not know," he said.

Zeimet added: "It is a blessing in disguise, I want to say, and we were hoping to offer some burning hot deals the first couple of weeks we are open, not to make light of the situation."