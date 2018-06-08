Asia-Pacific Ethanol Summit visitors stop in Rosemount

The summit is an invitation-only meeting for senior industry leaders, ethanol producers and marketers working in the Asia-Pacific region. The U.S. Grains Council, Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association sponsored the May 21, 2018, the meeting in Minneapolis.

There were about 150 attendees. Minnesota Corn Growers Association and the U.S. Grains Council arranged tours of local businesses for about 100 foreign guests.

The group toured an ethanol plant, a gas station/convenience store with blender pumps, as well as the Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount.