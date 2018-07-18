La Brash opens in downtown Farmington

"Now we have a place to call home and be a part of the community and we can have a route to come to every day," he said. "I have been working out of my van for eight years and we wanted a storefront."

La Brash Plumbing & Heating is housed at 306 Fourth St. in the former, longtime Farmington Printing commercial building next to the Rambling River Center.

Growing up in Lake City, La Brash, 40, is a second-generation business owner. Father Ed has been the longtime proprietor of Ed's Plumbing in Lake City.

"We are busy and looking to grow and I have been trying to build a service around the area through Home Advisors and Google," La Brash said. La Brash Plumbing & Heating tackles plumbing, boiler heat, furnaces and air-conditioning calls.

"I like the hard work and working with my hands and I like to think about how to make something work and how to help customers out who are in need," he said.

His business logo appears on social media, company vehicles and the front of the building. His graphics designer friend Jessie Yunger came up with the circular logo.

"I told him to picture me holding a baseball bat except it is a pipe wrench, and that is what he came up with. I said I wanted an old-school kind of look," La Brash said.

Family and staff connected with the community at the Farmington Dew Days Grand Parade. The company also has hosted an open house with food.

"I am a people person and I like to have conversations and I like meeting people every day," he said.

Making their home in Farmington, he and his wife, Heather, are busy with the joys of aising four children: Ethan, 12, Julia, 10, Danny, 9, and Ben, 6.

"Small town means a lot to me and I was fortunate to grow up in a tight knit community like Lake City, and I feel like that is what is here and I get the same feel, but it is big enough to offer more," he said.

"That is what I love about Farmington — the small-town feel," La Brash said. "We are a full service business and we do residential, commercial and hotels and we serve anybody — it does not matter it is big or small."