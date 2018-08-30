New Sunrise Addition close to full, new project underway

The property was purchased in 2014 by Tim Giles of T.C. Construction Inc., formerly Tru Value Homes. The development was in foreclosure when Giles took over.

"To see it go from desolate to being filled with such wonderful families has been great to watch," Dana White, realtor and Giles' daughter, said.

To celebrate the neighborhood filling up, on July 14 T.C. Construction held an event to show appreciation for the neighborhood they helped build.

A unique feature, according to White, is the small community feel that the neighborhood has."It's quiet out there. There is only one entry point and it's smaller. It feels like more like a close knit community."

T.C. Construction is a family-owned-and-run operation and White thinks important to highlight her father's hands on approach in a business that he's had 40 years of experience. "My father will drive around the development and will stop to talk to residents, say hi," White said.

With just a handful of lots left, T.C. Construction is set to work on their next venture, Regetta Fields.

"We are closing one chapter and starting another with this new development," White said.

This next chapter, off of Highway 50 and Flagstaff Avenue, will have 61 lots available for single-family homes to be built on.

The neighborhood will feature eight floor plans and will be a bit pricier than those found at New Sunrise Addition.

Currently, the company is in the process of building the model home that will be showcased for Parade of Homes this fall.