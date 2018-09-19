Axia Home Loans opens Hastings office

"We pride ourselves on creating well-educated, well-prepared homebuyers and guiding our clients to make the decisions that are in their long-term best interests," said Craig Beissel, local mortgage advisor. "I can help you find a customized loan solution that best meets your needs and will work with you throughout the entire loan process and will guide you each step of the way."

Beissel has been providing mortgage services for nearly 20 years, the last 10 in Hastings. He is a member of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Rotary Club. He can be contacted at 651-333-4967 or www.homeloansbycraig.com