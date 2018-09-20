Workforce Summit to sharpen recruitment and retention skills

Keynote speakers include Deon Clark of TCI Solutions and R.T. Rybak, former Minneapolis mayor and current president and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation.

The half-day summit will also include:

• roundtable sessions on 12 key employment topics

• insights from employers and experts on hiring people from often-overlooked populations

• tips from a local human resources expert about using LinkedIn for recruiting

The event will conclude with the presentation of the 2018 Employers of Excellence Awards.

The workforce summit is from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27., at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville, Minn.

To register, visit business.dcrchamber.com/events/details/workforce-summit-employers-of-excellence-awards-780930.

Register early to save.

Summit sponsors include Scott County Community Development Agency, Dakota County Community Development Agency, Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College.

For more information, contact Mark Jacobs, director of the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board, at 651-554-5622 or mark.jacobs@co.dakota.mn.us.