RiverTown Multimedia celebrates excellence in sales

Steve Engelhart, RTM advertising director, and Jean Brown, RTM sales manager, presented awards to the following:

• 1st place Salesperson of the Year: Donna Kauffman

• 2nd place sales: Nancy Knudsen

• 3rd place sales: Nancy Long

Special awards were also given to:

• Top Specialty Digital Sales: Scott Thompson

• Top TV Week Tab Sales: Joni Juliar

• Top Special Sections Sales: Joanne Heebink

Each sales professional is dedicated to learning, listening and assisting clients with their print, digital and special marketing needs.

RiverTown Multimedia boasts nine content-filled, paid-subscription weekly newspapers, eight free weekend shoppers and 10 content-driven websites that are updated seven days a week. Coverage spans the east metro of the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin reporting on news and events in Washington, Dakota and Goodhue counties in Minnesota, and St. Croix and Pierce counties in Wisconsin.

To learn more how RTM can assist your business, contact Steve Engelhart at 715-426-1039 or sengelhart@rivertowns.net.