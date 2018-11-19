"So many businesses and individuals do such great things for this community without seeking attention for themselves," said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of the Dakota Regional Chamber of Commerce. "The awards are our chance to highlight them and to show our gratitude to them for helping make Dakota County a great place to work and live."

Two of the five categories recognize an individual who has continuously made an impact on their community over the years. This year, those individuals are Peggy Johnson, who was recognized for her exemplary service in the community with the Above and Beyond Award, and Scott Swenson who was recognized for his leadership, mentorship and business acumen with the Legacy award.

Local businesses and business professionals were recognized in five different categories. Below are the businesses or individuals who won in each category:

Business Excellence

Large Business Award — Minnesota Vikings

Small Business Award — Think Mutual Bank — Eagan

Community Impact Award

The Open Door

Above and Beyond Award (Community Leadership)

Peggy Johnson — Dakota Electric Association

Legacy Award

Scott Swenson — Home Federal Savings Bank