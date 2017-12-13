Illuminations opens storefront in downtown Farmington

The boutique opened on Small Business Saturday Nov. 25 across from Farmington City Hall at the corner of Spruce Street across from the library.

Proprietor Lori Cole of Farmington is not a new business owner. For 17 years, Cole has been bring bringing light and joy to couple's wedding receptions at her small business Illuminations by Lori Cole.

She has been busy literally lighting up wedding décor celebration venues with affordable elegance like ceiling draping, chair covers and lighted back drops.

Business is thriving. She started out small doing ceiling draping with shearing fabric wrapped around strings of white, twinkle lights. Then she added other elements of fabric with chair covers.

"We started out very small and did just that for several years because there is a demand for wedding or reception celebrations, and now my passion is decorating for receptions, mostly indoor country clubs and hotels," Cole said.

But it took a while to thrive.

"The first 10 years I had a full-time job, and it took a really long time in that industry and that market to really build to the point where you could sustain it," Cole said. "As time went on, we got involved with more and more things like up lighting and different types of lighting with backdrops."

Besides brides and grooms, her clients were wanting to decorate for special events like weddings, corporate events and even civic, Rotary and chamber events.

After some thought, Cole decided to expand her business to offer a storefront in downtown Farmington.

"We rented this space with the intention of the back space being storage for my décor items and an office," Cole said.

After some research and brainstorming, she decided to make the small storefront space into a place where people can shop for special gifts and luxury bath products.

"It is a bath bomb boutique and we carry candles, bath salts and lotions," Cole said.

Now that the wedding season is slower, this seemed like a good time to open her storefront.

"We have to figure out how we can man both posts when Saturday is the day most people get married and Saturday appears to be the day that everybody shops in Farmington," Cole said.

Luxury bath products and gift certificates can be found at Illuminations. Gift baskets or gift certificates can be designed to please ladies of all ages. Small bath soaps for the holidays, salts and scrubs can fit nicely into Christmas stockings or given as thoughtful teachers' gifts.

"We will have shower gifts, helium balloons and things for gift bags or children's parties," Cole said.

"My goal here was to have a really nice selection and I have over 40 different scents of bath bombs," she added. Bath bombs in pastel colors and a plethora of scents are nestled into baskets with flowing fabric. Each have tranquil, feminine names like Plumeria Petal Dance, Birthday Cake and Golden Glitter.

Cole stocked her boutique with locally-made products from International Falls, Minn. Besides bath products, the boutique sells metal jewelry that come from a jewelry line made in Hutchinson. The jewelry pieces are hand-stamped, custom jewelry that showcase personal, customs words that can be perfect for the gift giving season.

"We have hit that price point right now for the holidays, and we have a lot of gifts for that $10 and under price point," Cole said.

Being open for only a few weeks, Cole appreciates all the locals stopping in to say hello.

"Hopefully, more stores will open downtown and that will lead to more stores," Cole said. She would love to have neighbors like a downtown florist, wine bar or local brewery.

"It has been really fun and people have been very supportive and popping in, and chatting about different things and have been good about sending people my way — it has been very good in regards to how supportive the community is."

If you go

What: Illuminations Bath Bomb Boutique ribbon cutting

When: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

Where: 431 Third and Spruce streets, downtown Farmington.

The new storefront business sells bath bombs, bath gifts, candles and jewelry.

Illuminations by Lori Cole is a longtime wedding décor business that transforms reception and celebrations with lighten ceiling draping, chair covers, LED lighting and backdrops.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Connect: Contact at www.illuminationsbyloricole.com, or 952-250-7537.