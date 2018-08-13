Hastings' newest storage facility offers more

Bob Wise bought the 16-acre property in November 2017 and since then has done a lot of work to clean it up.

"We updated the office and had a full asphalt driveway put in. We brought in about 25 million pounds of rock. It looks really nice now," Wise said. All that rock was used to give the outdoor storage area a level base.

Another feature that was added since the purchase was a key-coded gate entrance that allows ease of access for customers at any time.

"Once people are signed up they can come and go as they want," Wise said.

The family-owned business offers both indoor and outdoor storage. The two buildings that make up the indoor storage add up to roughly 10,600 square feet.

The new facility at 18315 Lillehei Ave. allows customers not only to store their boats and RVs, but get them serviced as well. Hastings Storage and Service will winterize boats and RV's and will do on-site boat engine maintenance.

For more information, call 651-437-5588.