Hope for the Holidays animal rescue benefit ends Jan. 2

Each ticket is $5 each, and can be purchased at Fluegel's, 14700 S. Robert Trail. All proceeds go toward the Last Hope Inc. and Amazing Animal Advocates, which are nonprofit animal rescue and adoption organizations in Farmington and Rosemount. The drawing will take place Jan. 2 as well.

"This would not be possible without the donations from community businesses," said Fluegel's employee Alex Mohrhauser. "I want to thank all the businesses that participated.

Morhhauser said Hope for the Holidays raised $1,069 last year.

"It is a great cause with proceeds going to two of the local animal shelters, and it's just $5 to donate and the prizes are fun," she said.