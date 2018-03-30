Craft shared shocking cases of murder and crime during his 31-career working cases for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, where he was a crisis negotiator and case agent, including that of notorious serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer. Craft shared crime scene images of body parts that Dahmer posed and photographed after each murder.

Explaining how criminals sometimes think and act, Craft said all behavior and violent crime is not random. He said behavior is purposeful and motivated by a criminal's desires regarding aggression, power, humiliation and domination.

Having witnessed crime scenes after 28 murders involving children, Craft said he still has nightmares about humanity against young boys and girls.

"You see things you don't want to see and this will be with me for the rest of my life, because I saw man's inhumanity to man and it changes you and affects you," Craft said.

In addition to DNA, fingerprints and other physical evidence, he explained how each crime scene also possesses a psychological fingerprint that shows clues about the criminal's motivation. Rage or remorse can be part of collecting information about a criminal and that person's mindset.

During his one-hour presentation, Craft said victims can be categorized on a continuum from low risk, such as a suburban resident living in a relatively safe neighborhood to high risk, such as a drug dealer in an area plagued by crime.

Investigators answer the question of how the victim and suspect made contact and discover whether the victim was stalked or if the crime was one of opportunity. Craft said most crimes happen between family and friends known as the "nearest and dearest" to the criminals.

Investigators analyze the crime scene to recreate the criminal's thoughts, feelings and emotions taking place at the time and on the crime scene.

"How was the body disposed of? Was the body moved or left at the scene? If the face is covered, it shows remorse or was the body "staged" in some way to delay or throw off the investigation?" Craft said. If the crime scene appears very organized or disorganized, for example, it can be an indicator of the suspect's intelligence level.

FBI agents work to understand the suspect as a person to be able to gain real insight into the criminal's life as a person.

"That is where the real insight into suspects and their crimes will come in to help solve the crime," he said.