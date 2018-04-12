Farmington Library events

Open studio

Come to the library1:30-3:30 p.m. to work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. See a new sewing technique demonstrated each week and get help with individual projects.

Friday Fun for Teens

Drop in for a variety of fun activities after a long week of school. The session is 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 10-16.

Tuesday, April 17

Books & Brew

The Books & Brew group meets 7-8 p.m. third Tuesday of each month. The April selection is "The Secret Garden" by Kate Morton.

Thursday, April 19

Storytime for Babies

Stories, songs, bounces and playtime 10:30-11:15 a.m. make this storytime perfect for children newborn to 24 months and their caregivers.

Friday, April 20

Spanish and English Storytime

Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to enjoy stories, rhymes and fingerplays in Spanish and English. The session runs 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Open studio

Come to the library1:30-3:30 p.m. to work on a current art or craft project while visiting with other makers. See a new sewing technique demonstrated each week and get help with individual projects.

Friday Fun for Teens

Drop in for a variety of fun activities after a long week of school. The session is 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 10-16.

Through April

iLab

A portion of the Dakota County Library iLab is now available at the Farmington branch. From now until the end of April, the library offers free use of their Ultimaker 3D printer. Print one of our pre-tested designs, or make your own using Tinkercad or Thingiverse. Online tutorials are available, and there is always a staff member will to help you get started.