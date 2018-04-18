Shred your documents safely

The shredding events will be:

Saturday, April 21

• 10 a.m. to noon, Farmington Library, 508 Third St., Farmington

Saturday, April 28

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cal Ruedy Public Works Facility, 1225 Progress Drive, Hastings

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan (Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville residents only)

Saturday, May 5

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lakeville Maintenance Building, 7570 179th St. W., Lakeville

Saturday, May 12

• 9 a.m. to noon, Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield

Saturday, May 19

• 8 a.m. to noon, Dakota County Technical College, 1300 145th St. E., Rosemount (Rosemount residents only)

• 9 a.m.—noon, Firefly Credit Union, Burnsville and Lakeville

Use these events to help prevent identity theft, ensure shredded paper gets recycled, and keep valuable paper out of landfills. Bring shredded paper from home shredding in a paper bag to The Recycling Zone in Eagan to recycle properly. Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search shredding to find out which businesses offer document shredding for a small fee all year.