Time to clean out the garage, basement

Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cal Ruedy Public Works Building, 1225 Progress Drive, Hastings

Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lakeville Central Maintenance Facility, 7570 179th St. W., Lakeville

Items that will be accepted at no cost from Dakota County residents include paint, fluorescent bulbs, fertilizers, pesticides, rechargeable batteries, solvents, gasoline and oil. TVs and monitors have a $10 fee, but all other electronics like printers, laptops, hard drives and vacuums will be collected for free.

Confidential paper such as tax documents, financial statements and medical records will be collected for free onsite shredding. Only bring items to be shredded that contain personal information.

No medicine, sharps, yard, business or farm waste will be accepted. Dakota County partners with its cities on multiple hazardous waste drop-off collections throughout the year to make it convenient for residents to properly dispose of household waste and other items that don’t belong in the trash.

For more information or to see a complete list of accepted items, visitwww.dakotacounty.us and search one-day collections.