Energy Trends Expo is May 10

Visitors can talk with electric vehicle owners about their experience driving electric cars, ride on Minnesota's first electric school bus and attend free seminars about energy-efficient home design and cold-climate air-source heat pumps.

Vendors will be on hand to talk about energy-efficient products, solar energy and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event runs until 8 p.m. at 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.