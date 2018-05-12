The free, one-hour event is part of the Meet the Author series co-sponsored by the library and the Rosemount Area Arts Council..

The program will open with "An Arthur Conan Doyle Primer," a costumed skit in which Holmes and Watson discuss the work of their creator. The presentation also includes photos about the many faces of Holmes and the science of Holmes, sandwiched around a discussion about the challenges and rewards of writing historical fiction. A short question-and-answer session will follow.

Falkingham, of Eden Prairie, has published two works of historical fiction that bring the world's greatest consulting detective to Minnesota: "County Courthouse Caper," set in 1886 in the author's hometown of Browns Valley, Minn., and "In Search of the Source," a sequel set in 1896 in St. Paul. In March, both adventures were released in a new 2-in-1 bundle under the title of "MURDER in Minnesota!"

Lose weight

Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road. Potential members can visit for free. New members can join at the site.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, a group that aims to have fun while focusing on health and fitness goals, meets every Wednesday at Celts Pub in Farmington, 200 Third St. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5 p.m. New members are welcome.

Community Meal

A free community meal is held at 5 p.m the last Wednesday of every month at Christian Life Church in Farmington. Blessing items will be given away at the end of each meal.

Coffee with a Cop

The Rosemount Police Department holds Coffee with a Cop sessions twice a month, on the first Wednesday at Starbucks and on the third Wednesday at Caribou Coffee, both starting at 9 a.m.

Thrive! Family Support

Thrive! Family Support, a new program that seeks to bring help, hope and healing to families affected by substance abuse and addiction, will have meetings in Rosemount.

The Thrive! Support group is a faith-based group that combines weekly topics with interactive discussion and one-on-one mentoring, if desired. Thrive! meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Community of Hope Church, 14401 Biscayne Ave., Room 2.

For more information on other support group locations, resources or Thrive's helpline visit the website www.thrivefamlysupport.org or call Pam at 612-554-1644.

Thrive! Is a program of Breakthrough Ministries.