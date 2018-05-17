Prom photos: Welcome to the FHS forest

Farmington High students crowned senior Derek McKinzie king and and senior Ellie Clayton of prom Saturday, May 12, 2018. The grand march took place in the gym while the dance was held at Target Field. Lynne Halterman / contributor 1 / 6

Posing in front of the Farmington Tiger mural are Duylan Wall (left), Delaney Gipp, Jayla Schultz and Tyler Mahowald. Kara Hildreth / contributor 2 / 6

Students decorated Farmington High School gym with evergreens and birch bark candles for prom 2018, which had the them “Welcome to the Forest.” Kara Hildreth / contributor 3 / 6

Farmington High School juniors Zach Nelson and Bailey Kelley pass under the arch during the grand march ceremony. Kara Hildreth / contributor 4 / 6

