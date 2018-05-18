The melodrama will be part of the Rosemount Area Arts Council's 2018 "ART BLAST." The show will be staged at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21.

The cast will include: Miss Nellie O'grady, age 20-30; Mrs. Rosie O'grady, age 40-60; Mortimer Whiplash, age 20-60; Mrs. White, age 30-60; Mrs. Darbey, age 30-60; H. Harry Goodwell, age 20-30; sand Doctor Gilbert, age 30-60.

The rehearsal schedule will be finalized once cast is selected. For information, call Keith Reed, director, at 651-261-1954

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road. Potential members can visit for free. New members can join at the site.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, a group that aims to have fun while focusing on health and fitness goals, meets every Wednesday at Celts Pub in Farmington, 200 Third St. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 5 p.m. New members are welcome.

Community Meal

A free community meal is held at 5 p.m the last Wednesday of every month at Christian Life Church in Farmington. Blessing items will be given away at the end of each meal.

Coffee with a Cop

The Rosemount Police Department holds Coffee with a Cop sessions twice a month, on the first Wednesday at Starbucks and on the third Wednesday at Caribou Coffee, both starting at 9 a.m.

Thrive! Family Support

Thrive! Family Support, a new program that seeks to bring help, hope and healing to families affected by substance abuse and addiction, will have meetings in Rosemount.

The Thrive! Support group is a faith-based group that combines weekly topics with interactive discussion and one-on-one mentoring, if desired. Thrive! meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Community of Hope Church, 14401 Biscayne Ave., Room 2.

For more information on other support group locations, resources or Thrive's helpline visit the website www.thrivefamlysupport.org or call Pam at 612-554-1644.

Thrive! Is a program of Breakthrough Ministries.

Walk at the Community Center

Rosemount Parks and Recreation offers adults of all ages the opportunity to walk at the Rosemount Community Center at 13885 S. Robert Trail. Walkers may walk in the hallways between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or in the gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. on weekdays (closed holidays). Walking maps are available at the Parks and Recreation office on the lower level of the community center.