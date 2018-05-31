Leon Orr, 81, chair for the memorial park committee, smiled broadly on Saturday when the statue was safely delivered. He took pleasure in giving a park tour and shared many stories of how the park endured challenges and how it came to be reality after more than 100 design plans. Orr is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War.

Years ago, Farmington veteran Howard Miller voiced how his dream was to build a memorial park to educate civilians and honor local men and women who gave their lives to protect freedoms of all those living in the United States. Miller worked to make progress with the park.

As a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force, Miller died in 2011, three years before the memorial park became reality. Miller also was a driving force behind the annual Farmington Patriotic Day celebration.

The torch was passed to Orr, Grant Beyl, David Metzger, Joseph Tullar, Ron Ersfeld and Bev Ersfeld.

Before the saluting soldier, the park had pavers with veterans' names, ages, the war served in and branch of the military. A large granite, folded flag represents the U.S. flags given to loved ones at military funerals.

The most recent name added to the memorial is U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Dale W. Means, who died Nov. 18, 2012, in Afghanistan at age 23.

His mother, Dalelyn Means of Farmington, was given applause during the ceremony for her son's service, his lost life and the family's ongoing sacrifice.

"The folded flag is a story in itself with the stars cut in — it is one piece that is 2,000 pounds made from blue pearl granite you can see the blue when the sun is shining," Orr said, adding it was important to remember the veterans and give the public details about each member's service.

"We wanted it to a people-oriented memorial and list the person's name, branch of service, the war and date they passed away because you can see many young men killed in Vietnam were in their early 20s," Orr said.

Mayor Todd Larson thanked all who worked on the project and said it was refreshing the committee made it happen without any taxpayer funding. Orr said the city and parks staff should be commended for their time and patience in the past decade to find a location and work through all the challenges.

Saluting statue

The tall bronze soldier statue stands north to salute the granite flag. The statue embodies a copper core, stands 6 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs 450 pounds.

"We wanted it to be generic with a hat and uniform with a badge that says U.S.A. and a flag," Orr said.

"Once we came up with the final design, we did not compromise, even when we could not afford to have it all done. Se wanted to have granite all the way around," Orr said, adding how he loves the finished timeless appeal of the granite finishes across the park.

Numerous civic and service groups along with individuals contributed to the $40,000 investment commissioned from Brodin Studios out of Kimball, Minn. The company fabricates bronze monuments and memorials honoring military, law enforcement and the fire academy.

Statue designer and comany owner Nick Christensen said, "Every statue is rewarding for what we do because we are recognizing everybody who gave back to their community, and for us it is humbling to meet the people we do the projects for — this is the first saluting solider we have made."

Community celebration

Farmington High School band performed several patriotic selections and a few spoke during the sunny, sweltering weather at the unveiling.

"Education is a huge part of it and not just for kids but for us adults," Orr said.

"I have gotten emails and phone calls from people who spent two hours down here reading articles and looking at the pavers and saying they know people from years ago," Orr said. That means a lot to the committee members.

Longtime resident Phyllis Betzold attended the statute installation and the unveiling alongside husband George, a veteran with a memorial paver engraved with his name. They plans to add memorial pavers for each of their children who served their country.

"I just think it is beautiful, the physical part of it is beautiful and the way it is laid out and, of course, a lot of the people who are there I knew a lot of them," Betzold said.

Today there are 350 memorial engraved pavers installed at Farmington Veterans Area Memorial Park. There is room for more in years to come.

Orr said, "I just feel good the community has accepted it the way the way they have, and I know they like it."