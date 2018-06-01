Dakota County Library introduces Summer Discovery

New this year is a mobile platform which allows kids to participate in Summer Discovery online. This online experience was designed with convenience and flexibility in mind, especially for kids and families with busy summer schedules. Summer Discovery Online works with any mobile device and is perfect for kids on the go.

To participate, simply pick up a Summer Discovery activity log or register online to earn a free book for completing a variety of activities.

Kids from birth through entering fifth grade will be eligible to win prizes just by signing up for the program. Prize drawings include Minnesota State Fair tickets or tickets to a Minnesota Twins game at Target Field. In addition, every participant can earn a free book, and teens will receive a free pass to a teen takeover event on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Cascade Bay Waterpark in Eagan.

For more information and to register, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.