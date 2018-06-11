Show off your sweet ride at Farmington car cruise

Car cruise founder is Bruce Matzdorff, who has been leading the event since the first year when there were 46 cars. Last year 186 cars rolled into the streets of Farmington.

After the car cruise details are executed, Matzdorffsaid he looks forward to driving his 1969 Impala Custom Coupe alongside his father, who will ride in the passenger seat.

This Impala rolled into his heart last fall and he admits he loves the overall body style and paint job called Cortez silver that shines bright in the sun and in contrast to the black vinyl top.

"It is hard to explain the kind of relationship you have with a car and the feeling of thinking that is a cool car, and I have always wanted one of those and then the car sticks out to you," he said.

He discovered this restored Impala online in Denver and he flew to Colorado to snatch it up and arrange transport. The two-door Impala can seat up to seven passengers and looks pristine with a new interior. He purchased new wheels and master cylinder.

"It is a unique year and a unique style because it was kind of a transition from a big swoopy car design to more of a streamlined car and this one is a combination of both," Matzdorff said.

"They are pretty hard to find because people will take those Impalas and use them for demo derbies, but this one is decent shape," Matzdorff said, adding "I have had 15 classics over the years from Chevys, Cadillacs and Mustangs."

Matzdorff looks to pass off the job of car cruise chair to someone new next year and would be available to mentor someone new to lead the cruise next year.

"I would like to find somebody that can bring fresh ideas and new blood because just like anything after nine years you put a lot of effort into it, and you got it to a point where it is and maybe there is a car club that could take it over or a couple people who could serve as co-chairs," he said.

Matzdorff would like to be more closely involved with Dew Days committee in future years. He is contemplating the idea of helping out in a bigger way because he wants to engage more people in the summer festival.

Neighbor and friend Chris Miller has been a part of the car cruise since he moved to Farmington in the summer of 2013. Miller has served on the Dew Days committee, gathered sponsors and marketed and promoted the event on social media.

"I have helped to mark out the road course and have been Bruce's right-hand person to make sure all goes well with set up, clean up and I help recruit volunteers," Miller said.

"The car cruise is another reason for people with like hobbies to get together and reminisce and look at the success of their hobbies, and it is a reason for people to get out in the community and look at nice older vintage vehicles or come to hang out with other car people," Miller said. Growing up with vintage Mustangs, Miller said this cruise fills a void in his life since he does not currently own a collector car.

"Bruce is dedicated to the car cruise and one thing we decided to establish three years ago is a Facebook page devoted to the car cruise and it is amazing. There are a lot of people who enjoy looking at the Facebook photo album where people can add their photos to the collage," said Miller.

Car cruise entries have grown each year and spectators flock to watch the cruise drive and afterwards guests head downtown to check out the sweet rides parked in historic downtown Farmington.

Matzdorff said, "The car cruise is a nice way to see the vehicles, and it is fun to hear the V-8 engines rumble because that is a sound you don't hear anymore."

If you go ...

What: Farmington Dew Days Car Cruise

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 15. Participants can arrive at 4 p.m. for lineup, music and socialization.

Where: Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220 St. W.

Route: The car cruise rolls out of the fairgrounds, turns left on 220th Street, south on Highway 3 onto 240th Street and turns right. The cruise rolls onto Denmark Avenue, heads north toward town, back to 220th Street and left on Second Street before heading to Oak Street in downtown to park.

Music: Onlytunes DJ will entertain guests with music at fairgrounds before the cruise.

Prizes: Monetary prizes awarded for best appearing car, most unique car and Farmington Ambassadors vote for favorite cars.

Cost: Cruise entry fee is $5. Proceeds support C.E.E.F that funds Dew Days and gives away scholarships for local students.

Register to participate at www.farmingtondewdays.com or connect on Facebook.

The Dew Days Car Cruise maintains a popular Facebook event page with more than 670 likes.

Check out the page to see hundreds of classic, muscle and collectible car photographs.