Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dakota City hosts Family & Friends Fun Day

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 12:00 p.m.

    Dakota City Heritage Village is planning a Family & Friends Fun Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 15, during Dew Days. People are urged to bring a Dew Days button and bring a picnic lunch. Free popcorn will be offered.

    The outdoor museum will be open to see horse-drawn buggies and farm machinery from the past. Children can play vintage games, watch the blacksmith at work in his forge and see a woodworker creating a project.

    Admission is $5 person for 3 years and older. For more information, visit the village’s website at www.dakotacity.org or call 651-460-8050 Ext. 3.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsdakota city heritage villagedew days
    Advertisement
    randomness