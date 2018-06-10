Dakota City hosts Family & Friends Fun Day
Dakota City Heritage Village is planning a Family & Friends Fun Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 15, during Dew Days. People are urged to bring a Dew Days button and bring a picnic lunch. Free popcorn will be offered.
The outdoor museum will be open to see horse-drawn buggies and farm machinery from the past. Children can play vintage games, watch the blacksmith at work in his forge and see a woodworker creating a project.
Admission is $5 person for 3 years and older. For more information, visit the village’s website at www.dakotacity.org or call 651-460-8050 Ext. 3.