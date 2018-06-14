Most events and activities are free June 18-24.

RELATED: Dig into the local arts scene

For example, there are 71 entrants in the photo contest. Photographs will be hung and displayed on wire panels inside the Steeple Center in categories including nature, lifestyle, black-and-white, enhanced photos, Rosemount photos and a youth photography category. The public can vote for favorites as part of the People’s Choice.

Art of the musical variety starts and concludes the week.

“The Genesis Jazz will bring excellent jazz and they all have hundreds of years of experience,” Schwartz said about Monday’s concert. “Our biggest event is Saturday when we will have a Bluegrass festival in Central Park.”

People can bring lawn chairs and children can dance, she said..

“I have a passion for the arts and I am very community oriented and I have done some research on the arts and health,” Schwartz said, citing research of arts and the elderly from Dr. Eugene Cohen,.

“The arts are excellent for all ages because children do better in school if they have an art opportunity and it helps seniors,” she said.

“The study said seniors have less depression and fewer doctor visits and fewer medications and can be healthier if they participate in the arts and even theater,” she added. “Our aim is not to produce Broadway productions, but our goal is to have fun and learn.”

The weeklong celebration is made possible by the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council. Schwartz said the calendar of activities is possible via a grant from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

This year’s sponsors are Rosemount Saw & Tool, The Guitar Shop, The Rosemount Senior Living at the Steeple Center, Dakota Electric, Great River Energy, the City of Rosemount and Robert Trail Library in Rosemount.