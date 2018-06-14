Dig into the local arts scene

Rosemount Area Arts Council and volunteers in the community have been busy planning the sixth annual event with seven days of celebrating the arts with a citywide, daily lineup of entertainment and events.

ArtBlast is designed so guests can experience many kinds of art in a single, art-filled week. The art takes the form of performing and visual arts, arts and craft classes, exhibits and photo contests.

For theater enthusiasts or all who are curious, The Front Porch Players will entertain with a melodrama at Central Park. There will also be a 10-minute play festival at the Steeple Center performed by the Second Act Players.

Weeklong events

RAAC sponsors many weeklong events at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.

The ninth annual Rosemount Photo Contest display will be open at the Steeple Center. The public can view photography by Rosemount residents in seven categories. This event is a joint partnership with RAAC and the city.

Metal Sculptures by Dale Lewis will be an art exhibit inside and outside at the Steeple Center and Central Park. Lewis, winner of multiple sculpture contests nationwide, creates art from recycled, stainless steel and other materials.

Sponsored by Rosemount area seniors, the public is can check out art displayed inside the Robert Trail Library. All art is inspired from local artisans and the pieces are displayed in a collage exhibit.

Creations from local artists, Laura Baker and photographer Kristy Johnson, will be showcased all week inside the Steeple Center.

One-time events

Monday, June 18

On the first day, a Make and Take Action Art event will be offered 2-3 p.m. at Robert Trail Library. All can create vibrant art using everyday objects by twisting, spinning and blowing.

The Genesis Jazz Band will entertain at 7 p.m. at the Central Park Amphitheater. This event is sponsored by RAAC and the Rosemount Community Band. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and partake in ice cream floats.

A Sip & Paint event is open to the public at 6:30 p.m. in the Rosemount Senior Living connected to the Steeple Center. Rita Beyer-Corrigan will lead a painting project where people a pay and create art to take home. Refreshments and desserts will be served.

Tuesday, June 19

Robert Trail Library will host 3-D Modeling Basics 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn to design objects using 3-D modeling software. Complete a design using a 3D printer at the Wescott Library lab.

Rosemount Police and Fire departments will host Public Safety in the Park 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Central Park. Come and meet local safety officers and check out squad cars and firetruck vehicles.

Wednesday, June 20

Kids in the Park is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon at Central Park. The activities geared for youth 5 to 10 years old include face painting, balloon artistry, sidewalk art, painting, printmaking and paper quilting.

Bruce the Bug Guy will bring live critters 2-2:45 p.m. to Robert Trail Library

The Short Play Festival will be liven up the ArtBlast at 7 p.m. at the Steeple Center. The Second Act Players is Rosemount’s theater troupe for those who are 50 years plus and who are new or veteran actors, directors, singers and playwrights.

For a full listing of mostly free events, go to the ArtBlast Facebook event page or go online to Rosemount Area Arts Council and click on events.