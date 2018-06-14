Youth events aim to bring ’em downtown

In years past, asking a volunteer to recruit business owners and to organize the outdoor market event did not work out, Cordes added.

Four years ago, Stacy Tiedeman visited Farmington Dew Days and liked many of the summer festival events. Upon reflection, she thought the market could be run more efficiently and could be more enticing traffic with more diverse activities and a larger selection of vendor booths.

“They needed a change and I thought the market needed some work and more organization,” said Tiedeman. Now she is this year’s new vendor organizer for the Dew Days Market.

Growing up in Rosemount, Tiedeman used to make a home in Farmington. She understands the community, she said, and the historic Farmington venue for the two-day market. She aims to bring new traffic to the venue and wants to see residents who live on the north side of town join the fun.

“I want to reach out to local community members who have local businesses, in addition to bringing in new vendors,” she added.

The Dew Days Market this weekend plans to introduce 50 vendors who set up booths outside on Third and Oak streets.

Two new youth entertainment events are designed to bring wonder to the festival with bubble soccer and a petting zoo. Bubble Soccer Minnesota will be played across the street from the post office and Farmington Bakery. The Farmington small-business Friendly Farms petting zoo will bring furry creatures for children to pet and learn about.

“As a small-business owner, I want everyone to succeed and I understand the challenges since I have built my business from the ground up, and I love to organize and research,” said Tiedeman, who operates the online cottage business Stacy’s Pink Martini Boutique.

Using those professional skills, she said “I love to meet new people and network.” She is bringing many of her contacts to set up booths at the market.

Personalized clothing, hats and jewelry, along with other handmade merchandise and homemade sweet and savory food will be available.. Some examples are honey, handmade wooden bowls and men’s leather wallets and purses.

“We will have a lady with an RV parked downtown where you can go inside her truck and shop,” she added.

“It is pretty neat when you get everybody from that same circle of people together in a downtown area, and it can be wonderful when things turn out and there are improvements with networking and communication,” Tiedeman said.

“I think that makes a good market because that brings your community together,” she said.

Existing storefront and service-related businesses in Farmington can benefit. “It can really grow everyone’s businesses,” she said.

“The big draw is the extra events we are adding just to get people down there to check out the shopping and restaurants,” she added.

Marketing the summer festival on Facebook, the events page has garnered likes and she has sent out 35,000 invites.

“I just hope we are packed and I know everybody hopes for that because you have to work together to make things successful,” she said.

If you go ...

What: Farmington Dew Days Market

When: noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Where: Third and Oak streets

New: 50 vendor booths and Bubble Soccer Minnesota will be set up across from Farmington Bakery and the post office. The petting zoo, Friendly Farms in Farmington will entertain youngsters.

Connect: Farmington Dew Days Market Facebook event page to see videos, photos and a vendor list.