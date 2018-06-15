Dew Days steps off this weekend

Dew Days Grand Parade coordinator Dori Seegar has been a festival volunteer for seven years. This is her fourth year leading the parade efforts.

The Grand Parade attracts more than 4,500 spectators and last year it offered 76 diverse units to entertain children of all ages.

“This year’s parade will be similar to previous years’ and, of course, we will have some new units. We usually have a handful of units that are different every year,” Seegar said.

Many neighboring cities participate in the parade with a float and their community royalty.

“Our Ambassador program has grown and they attend so many other community festival events and so it becomes reciprocal,” Seegar said. “That is fun to have other communities represented, as well as our community youth, businesses from our community and surrounding communities.”

The parade announcer again will be Ned Newberg, who has served as master of ceremonies for 16 years. He adds humor and music prior to parade startup as he sets up his sound system in front of the old post office on Third Street.

Seegar said Newberg gives off a positive energy in the crowd and builds a warm, engaging camaraderie with parade entrants and the public.

Steve Geis will be the grand marshall.

“Keeping Dew Days going and making sure our community has a festival is very rewarding, and everyone on the committee can see potential and see how it can grow but we need manpower,” Seegar said.

The more ideas that are out there and can be executed, she noted. The more people that can get involved, the more potential Dew Days can have.

“What we would really like to see is to grow our kid-centered events, and we need to work on that angle of how we can bring more kid events and how we can bring on board events that people will want to actually attend and those that make sense financially.”

If you are interested in volunteering at this year’s Farmington’s Dew Days festival or would like to share input for next year, contact the committee at www.farmingtondewdays.com.

If you go ...

What: 2018 Farmington Dew Days Grand Parade

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16

Where: Lineup begins at 3:30 p.m. at Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W.. Access the Fourth Street entrance.

Connect: check out the parade lineup on Facebook or www.farmingtondewdays.com.