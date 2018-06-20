Photos: Heat can’t slow down Dew Days

Farmington Gymnastics and Cheer had fun with youngsters by getting them all wet with water guns during the 2018 Dew Days Grand parade Saturday, June 16. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 1 / 6

The Tiger Marching Band makes its way through downtown during the 2018 Dew Days Grand Parade. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 2 / 6

The veterans color guard leads off the Dew Days parade. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 3 / 6

A new Farmington Dew Days event, Pedal to the Medal Outdoor Foundry was popular with youth and adults who created sculptures, tokens and rings with artist Jessica Bergman Tank. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 4 / 6

Miss Farmington Ambassadors Paige Altmann (left), Caroline Cummings and Hailey Berg take on the sweet job as judges in the 20`8 Dew Days chocolate chip cookie contest at Farmington Library Thursday, June 14. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 5 / 6