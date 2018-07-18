Vineyard helps raise money for local organization

Participants started as early as 7 a.m.to complete their route in time to eat the lunch provided by the vineyard.

The tour offered four routes that catered to all bikers, leisure to avid, the longest being just over 50 miles. The routes went all over Hastings, as well as going as far north as Nininger Township, starting and ending at the vineyard.

This year's rides drew nearly 140 people with all levels of cycling experience to help support HFS.

"The event has always been a benefit for Hastings Family Service," Nan Bailly, owner and winemaker, said. "Hastings Family Service is an important part of the Hastings community. We recognize the work they do, and we want to help support them so that they can continue to do that work."

"I firmly believe that you need to look next door and help if your neighbor is in need. That is what builds strong communities," Bailly added.