Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rocking with Always Lucy Strong: A Little Summer Jam in Hastings marks 2nd year

    By Kelsey Roy on Aug 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
    NBC's "The Voice" finalist and Minnesota native Kat Perkins headline A Little Summer Jam, performing in front of a lively crowd Aug. 4, 2018. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 8
    Competition at the Little Summer Jam Bean Bag Tournament was fierce. More than 30 teams competed for the top prize of $200. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 8
    As with any music festival, T-shirts and other merchandise are a must. "Because Moments Matter" shirts, sweatshirt and tanks were available for purchase Aug. 4, 2018, during the second annual A Little Summer Jam. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia. 3 / 8
    Jim Munsen and J.J. Giefer were the big winners of the bean bag tournament. The pair, along with the second= and third-place teams, decided to donate their winnings. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 8
    The Twin Cities band Porcupine rocks the stage for concert-goers with lively rock and alternative originals during A Little Summer Jam. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 8
    Can it be a festival without food? Lemonade and tacos were among the treats available during A Little Summer Jam. The lemonade stand collected free-will donations to help fund Always Lucy Strong. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 8
    Residents taken an in evening of music from rock to country, from classic covers to originals Aug. 4. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 8
    Nationwide Boogie brought classic covers to the festival. The trio is made up of local musicians Dean Deshler, Joe Pettit and Brett Sievers. Kelsey Roy / RiverTown Multimedia. 8 / 8

    A Little Summer Jam, the primary fundraiser for Always Lucy Strong, was held Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Rotary Pavilion in Hastings. Minnesota-based band Porcupine and Kat Perkins of NBC’s “The Voice” fame performed. 

    The Hastings-based nonprofit works to help cover vacation travel expenses for families of those newly diagnosed with ALS.

    Scroll through photos from the event above.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsLittle summer jamHastings
    Advertisement