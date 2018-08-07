Rocking with Always Lucy Strong: A Little Summer Jam in Hastings marks 2nd year
A Little Summer Jam, the primary fundraiser for Always Lucy Strong, was held Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Rotary Pavilion in Hastings. Minnesota-based band Porcupine and Kat Perkins of NBC’s “The Voice” fame performed.
The Hastings-based nonprofit works to help cover vacation travel expenses for families of those newly diagnosed with ALS.
