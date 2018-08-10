Air Force band to perform in Hastings

The band features two vocalists, a percussionist, bassist, pianist and guitarist who will play any type of music under the sun. The evening will be a mix of rock and pop, country and jazz, as well as old classics and new hits.

Starlifters is just one of eight bands that components of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America.

The group has travelled to six countries performing for more than 34,000 people.

The Band of Mid-America was established in 1942. In any given year the band and its components perform for over one million people, according to the band's website.

The concert is sponsored by the Lyle Russell VFW Post 1210.