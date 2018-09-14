Afton Apple Orchard announces corn maze theme

"Bees are disappearing and we don't really know why." manager Sarah Parkos said.

READ MORE: Orchards are open for the season

Afton wants to use this year's maze as an educational tool for their visitors.

"People will learn about where our food comes from and the importance of how our crops are able to grow," Parkos said.

There are three levels of difficulty, ranging from paths that take 15 minutes to complete up to 45 minutes. If you are feeling ambitious and are looking to conquer the whole thing, make sure to carve anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours out of your day. Times will vary based on how fast you walk and how good you are with directions.

The maze opens Sept. 15 and will run through Oct. 28. Hours are Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission for the corn maze is $10 for ages 11 and up, $8 for ages 3-10 and free for ages 2 and under. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult.