Area vineyard honored with 'Farm Families of the Year'

The award is given out to one farm in each county in Minnesota by the university every year. The program has been around for over 30 years.

The Alexis Bailly Vineyard was planted in 1973 by Bailly's father David and was the first vineyard in the state. This year, the winery celebrates 40 years in business since the opening of their tasting room.

Due to growing up with it and having spent many years in the fields with her father, Bailly knew that winemaking was her calling. She inherited the vineyard 30 years ago after her father died.

"No one had done what he accomplished. I don't think my father realized how profound his accomplishment was in his lifetime. To turn a rye into a vineyard — no one else has done that in Minnesota," Bailly said. "The vineyard is a legacy to be carried on for generations, and it is very special to be recognized for my father's work. He gets all the credit."

Today, the vineyard grows 13 acres of wine grapes — six of which are primarily for winemaking. "They have to be cold-hearty, they have to ripen and they have to make good wine," Bailly said. Other varieties are used for experimentation.

Other than being the first vineyard in Minnesota, Alexis Bailly Vineyard brings pride to the Hastings community through their involvement.

"Lifeworks is a very important part of our community. We are proud to have been working with them for about 20 years," Bailly said.

Coming up is an art competition through Lifeworks, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities in Hastings and other communities in Minnesota.

The art is for the new label of the Nouveau, the first wine that is released each season in November.

The vineyard also teams up with Hastings Family Service for their Tour Du Vin event in the summer. Cyclists from all around come to the vineyard to bike the trails around town, some going as far as Nininger Township. All the proceeds for the event go to HFS.

Going beyond the immediate community, Bailly also spends her time helping the county as a member of the University of Minnesota Rosemount Research and Outreach Center advisory committee and the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center advisory board.

For the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center, Bailly's primary role is to educate and communicate. With a focus on entomology, the study of bugs, Bailly and the other board members teach farmers about the bugs they don't know about that might be harmful to their plants.

In terms of the Rosemount Research and Outreach Center, "the advisory board is an important part of the university to reach out into the community and to farms like ours," Bailly said. "We do outreach into the community so that the important work being done at the university can benefit the area affected by it the most."