Watch: Civil War Weekend brings guests to the past

Due to an increase of funds from sponsors, DCHS was able to add new features to the event such as food trucks and different pricing options for children, students and families.

The event also included Civil War history presentations with topics of women during the Civil War and the importance of Civil War color guard and battle flags.

Unique this year was the celebration of the 140th anniversary of Rutherford B. Hayes' trip to Hastings. Hayes was the first acting president to visit the state, so to celebrate the significance of this visit the weekend also featured a Hayes impersonator.

Looking for more history lessons? LeDuc Historic Estate is open to the general public for drop-in tours until Oct. 21.