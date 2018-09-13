Search
    Watch: Civil War Weekend brings guests to the past

    By Kelsey Roy Today at 7:00 p.m.
    1 / 8
    One of the hands-on experiences for visitors was a Civil War Infantry drill. Visitors could learn about the gear that soldiers used from uniforms to guns at the enlisting tent, and participate in one of the two drills held each day. Kelsey Roy/RiverTown Multimedia2 / 8
    Civil War soldiers of the Third Infantry started the day with a ceremonial raising of the flag. Kelsey Roy/RiverTown Multimedia3 / 8
    Twice both days, the Battery I set off a cannon in a firing demonstration. Visitors were able to learn the extensive preparation and team work that the Battery must have in order to operate the cannon. Every member has their own job to make sure that the cannon goes off. Kelsey Roy/RiverTown Multimedia4 / 8
    Civil War Weekend featured many tents and camps with demonstrations and Civil War-era items for guests to see. At one of the first tents, volunteers showed guests the process of spinning wool into yarn. Kelsey Roy/RiverTown Multimedia5 / 8
    Dick Carlson helped man the blacksmith demonstrations. The first item on the list to make was a froe, an l-shaped tool used to make shingles. Kelsey Roy/RiverTown Multimedia6 / 8
    Pat Bauer, a retired teacher, volunteered at the Johnson Camp, which was in charge of the Civil War food. One job was churning butter, a process that takes roughly 30 minutes. Members of the crowd were invited to join in, but at the time there weren't any takers. Kelsey Roy/RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 8
    During their downtime soldiers broke into song, including Civil War-era favorite "Old Dan Tucker." Kelsey Roy/RiverTown Multimedia8 / 8

    The LeDuc Historic Estate travelled back in time Sept. 8 and 9 for Civil War Weekend put on by the Dakota County Historical Society.

    Community members enjoyed a variety of events and hands-on activities from medical demonstrations to doll making and daily readings of the Gettysburg Address.

    Due to an increase of funds from sponsors, DCHS was able to add new features to the event such as food trucks and different pricing options for children, students and families.

    The event also included Civil War history presentations with topics of women during the Civil War and the importance of Civil War color guard and battle flags.

    Unique this year was the celebration of the 140th anniversary of Rutherford B. Hayes' trip to Hastings. Hayes was the first acting president to visit the state, so to celebrate the significance of this visit the weekend also featured a Hayes impersonator.

    Looking for more history lessons? LeDuc Historic Estate is open to the general public for drop-in tours until Oct. 21.

