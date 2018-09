Bogart's 21st annual chili cook-off will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at its location in Apple Valley. Prizes for first, second and third place, plus people's choice. Judging starts at 11 a.m. Call 952-432-1515 to get your name on the list or for more information. Free to enter and $5 for an endless bowl of chili. Net proceeds benefit Rosemount and Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, helping military service members and their families.