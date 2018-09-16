Rosemount invites community to Fall Food Truck Festival

Hosted by the city of Rosemount, the festival plans to entertain guests with an electric mix of food flavors. The festival hopes to offer up to 12 food trucks open 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Central Park in Rosemount.

Dan Schultz, the city's parks and recreation director, said city leaders have seen how popular food truck events have become in other cities and area suburbs. So after some conversations, organizers decided to plan a special event like this for Rosemount.

A successful food truck festival could unite residents, neighbors and bring more foot traffic into the city for a bite to eat, Schultz said.

This event is a family-oriented activity that will feed families of all ages, Schultz added.

"One of the biggest challenges was finding a date where there was no other activities going on in neighboring communities," Schultz said.

Central Park was the chosen venue because it is a natural gathering place with plenty of green space, an amphitheater and a bordering special events pathway.

The festival will offer a variety of food trucks and beer vendors. Two bands will be booked to play live music in the amphitheater and the city is still working on band contracts.

"We have a sound and light person all lined up and we are working on confirming the food trucks," Schultz said.

The food truck festival aims to offer a variety of mobile foods to the menu such as barbecue, Thai, pizza, ice cream, snacks and a bacon food truck.

"We are looking for a real mix of food trucks and we do not want to double up in any way," Schultz said.

Besides food and music, there will be summer family yard games and playground for young children.

"We are still in the planning stages but we hope it will be a fun night where people can come out and enjoy a variety of food and drink," Schulz said.

"We hope people will mark their calendars to enjoy the food festival and they will come and try out a variety of food," he added.

In the weeks ahead, the city will announce the live bands and food trucks.

The city of Rosemount is working in partnership with Rosemount High School Foundation's adult volunteers to coordinate the event.

"We are not sure what to expect but we do hope it will continue to grow," Schultz said.