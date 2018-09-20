Support troops with a haunted house

In its 16th year, the haunt continues to expand, getting rave reviews and many repeat visitors. This year's theme is "Obsession," which is based on a real-life couple who were obsessed with haunted houses and the macabre.

The Support Our Troops Haunted House is the primary fundraising event for the organization whose mission is to support soldiers who are currently deployed or have been deployed and their families. Highlights from the past year include sending care packages to soldiers, supporting organizations like Believet — which provides skilled services dogs to disabled veterans, gifted over 400 tickets to military members and their families to attend the "Bulls n Barrels" Rodeo at the Dakota County Fair, as well as, funding individual requests from soldiers and their families.

To show appreciation for soldiers, all military families receive free admission with a current military ID. Others can enter for a $5 donation per person. One-hundred percent of proceeds go directly to supporting soldiers and their families.

While kid friendly, due to the intense themes and dark rooms, the haunt is not recommended for young children. Afterwards you can stay to enjoy concessions, as well as face painting or a magician. Follow the Support Our Troops Haunted House on Facebook or visit www.supportourtroopsHH.com for more information.