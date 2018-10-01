There were 121 participants in the run/walk.The men's top finishers in the 5k were Nick Johnson (first place), Derek Fairbanks (second place) and Michael Barsness (third place). The women's top finishers were Jill Gentz (first place), Molly Caturia (second place) and Amy Clark (third place). The top youth finishers were Andrew Gentz (first place), Zach Rother (second place) and Evelyn Marthaler (third place).

New this year were the "Diaper Dash" and "Toddler Trot." The top finishers in the Diaper Dash were Clare Johnson (first place), Elijah Brown (second place), and Audrey and Madison Goodge (tie for third place). Top finishers in the Toddler Trot were Reagan Serres (first place), Kynzley Koch (second place) and Quinn Silker (third place).

The event raised $4,781 to support eight different areas of programming at TLC including life coaching, FEMM education, ultrasounds, pregnancy testing, sexual integrity, earn while you learn, healing hearts, and lactation consultations.