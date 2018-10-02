Historical society presents history of Gophers sports

The presentation is part of the Mendota After Hours series. Admission to the event is $20 per person or $15 for members of DCHS, the Minnesota Historical Society or Friends of the Sibley Historic Site. Registration is limited. Contact the Sibley Site at 651-452-1596 to reserve a spot. Each admission for adults 21 or older comes with a free drink ticket. A cash bar also is available throughout the night.

Barland will share some of the best stories related to Minnesota Gophers sports history from the last 140 years. Visitors also will view rarely seen highlights and photographs from the Minnesota Historical Society collection.