Farmington Fire Department Open House set for Oct. 11

The open house is free to attend. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the fire station and fire trucks. Sparky the Pup will be there for family pictures, and if weather permits, the North Memorial Air Care helicopter and crew will be there.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” The National Fire Protection Association works to educate people about three basic but essential steps to take to reduce the likelihood of having a fire –– and how to escape safely in the event of one.