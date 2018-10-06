Farmington Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 27
Faith Church in Farmington will host Trunk or Treat 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
Decorate a car or parking spot at the church and hand out candy from a trunk. Musical entertainment and games will be available inside.
Farmington police and fire departments will be present to entertain children.
Two other churches will also take part, including Bible Baptist Church, 19700 Akin Road and Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St.
To register and save a spot, contact Allison Rausch by Oct. 21 at Allison.C.Rausch@gmail.com or 724-799-4673.