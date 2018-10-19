Search
    Photos: A tour of the arts

    By Rachel Fergus Today at 2:00 p.m.
    At site one of the 2018 Studio ARTour, pottery was placed on an outdoor table. Fifty percent of the profits from those pieces went to charity. Rachel Fergus / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    Leanne Stremcha poses behind a table of jewelry that she made during the 2018 Studio ARTour. Rachel Fergus / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    Colleen Riley and Donovan Palmquist's studio was the first site of the 2018 tour. Both individuals are potters. Rachel Fergus / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Exterior door of studio three. Artist Glynnis Lessing creates pieces out of porcelain and then draws designs freehand. Rachel Fergus / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    Welded garden decorations by Jennifer Wolcott. In the Studio ARTour bio, Wolcott stated, "I combine geometric forms in organic arrangements, weld them shut and stick them in the garden." Rachel Fergus / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    Cars zig-zagged through Farmington, Northfield and Faribault on Oct. 13 and 14 for the 2018 Studio ARTour. Thirty-eight artists participated in the event and displayed ceramics, glass, jewelry, metal work, paintings and more.

    Those on the ARTour were able to enter studios that are usually closed to the public and see finished pieces alongside works in progress. At site one, the studio belonging to potters Donovan Palmquist and Colleen Riley, a thin layer of dust from clay settled on the shoes of visitors as they browsed through the shelves of pottery and drank coffee out of handmade mugs. Glynnis Lessing's studio at site three had a shelf of in-progress ceramic pieces that visitors could see and a shelf that was solely for commissioned pieces.

    Each studio on the tour was unique. Some were in garages, others stand-alone buildings in a field, and some studios are located in the heart of Northfield. At one location, art lovers were greeted by farm cats and kittens and had to drive slowly to avoid hitting chickens as they crossed the road. Another studio had a sign on the door that told visitors not to let the cats out, no matter how much they begged.

    Though the studio tour is over, a list of the artists who participated and photos of their work can be found on the Studio ARTour page. Some of the artists from the ARTour will also participate in the Fine Craft Collective in Northfield. This show will run Nov. 2 to Dec. 24 at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts. The opening reception is 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.

