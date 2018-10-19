Photos: A tour of the arts

Those on the ARTour were able to enter studios that are usually closed to the public and see finished pieces alongside works in progress. At site one, the studio belonging to potters Donovan Palmquist and Colleen Riley, a thin layer of dust from clay settled on the shoes of visitors as they browsed through the shelves of pottery and drank coffee out of handmade mugs. Glynnis Lessing's studio at site three had a shelf of in-progress ceramic pieces that visitors could see and a shelf that was solely for commissioned pieces.

Each studio on the tour was unique. Some were in garages, others stand-alone buildings in a field, and some studios are located in the heart of Northfield. At one location, art lovers were greeted by farm cats and kittens and had to drive slowly to avoid hitting chickens as they crossed the road. Another studio had a sign on the door that told visitors not to let the cats out, no matter how much they begged.

Though the studio tour is over, a list of the artists who participated and photos of their work can be found on the Studio ARTour page. Some of the artists from the ARTour will also participate in the Fine Craft Collective in Northfield. This show will run Nov. 2 to Dec. 24 at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts. The opening reception is 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.