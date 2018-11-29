Community invited to tree lighting ceremony

This will be the second year partnership with the business group and Christmas at Dakota City.

"We are going to keep it simple and keep everybody entertained," Josh Solinger, president of Farmington Business Association said.

The community tree will glow inside the village gazebo. The tree and lights were donated by Castle Rock Bank and free cookies and hot cocoa from Family Vision Clinic will be served near the bonfire.

Even though last year's attendance was strong, there is room for growth, Solinger said.

"In the future, my plan is to have this become a citywide celebration for the holiday as we eventually grow and continue to perfect this event," Solinger said. "But for now, Dazzle Day is a great day to see Santa and check out all the lights at the other businesses across town and downtown."

Family events

The popular annual Secret Holiday Shop will be open for children 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 1, inside the Rambling River Center in Farmington.

Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor for the City of Farmington, welcomes all children to line up and take part in the shopping event.

Children can shop for gifts for parents, grandparents and siblings with the help of volunteers. The gifts chosen all cost $5 or less and can be wrapped for little ones to surprise their family.

"Kids aren't dealing with any money and can exchange their money for tickets and get any money back at the end of their shopping," Kohlbeck said.

The Secret Holiday Shop gives youngsters some independence and allows parents to do some holiday shopping downtown at the many local retail shops.

Youth from Farmington Student Council, the National Honor Society and some who work at the Tiger Store at Farmington High School will assist. Other volunteers include seniors and the congregation from Connect Church.

"It is fun for the little kids to pick out their own gifts and see what they think mom and dad would like," Kohlbeck said.