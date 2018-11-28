This year will mark the second year for the partnership of Christmas at Dakota City Heritage Village and Farmington Business Association.

"We believe in partnership and it is beneficial to our exposure and visitor numbers," Akin said. "It worked out great that they planned their Dazzle Day Christmas tree lighting again this year."

Guests can be inspired by holiday music and join Christmas carolers at the church, visit a one-room school decorated by children, and enjoy a roasted chestnut. Other attractions include: cooking on a wood stove, and a carpenter, blacksmith and seamstress preparing for Christmas.

The outdoor museum decorations reflect holiday traditions from early 20th century Dakota County residents. Horse- and tractor-drawn trolleys will transport visitors throughout the village. The general store and the confection and gift shop will be staffed by shopkeepers to experience old-time shopping.

If you need to chase away the bah humbug, the Children's Castle Theater will perform "A Christmas Carol" at 4 and 6 p.m. daily at the village.

"Each building provides a special experience for each visitor, and children can visit St. Nicholas, write a letter to Santa and make a Christmas ornament," Akin said.

Guests can also capture family moments and memories with family portraits.

Christmas at the Village

What: The village will be open 1-8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 8 as well as 1-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

A special community tree lighting ceremony with a bonfire will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, during Family Night at Dakota City Christmas.

Who: Families and friends can join holiday events with horse and carriage and tractor hay rides along with a sing-along and Christmas caroling in the church. Guests can take a walk back in time to tour historic village buildings decorated inside and out to celebrate the holiday season.

Entertainment: The Children's Castle Theater will perform "A Christmas Carol" with performances at 4 and 6 p.m. daily in Ahlberg Hall.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the village gate. For more information, visit www.dakotacity.org or call 651-460-8050.

Where: Dakota City Heritage Village at Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W., Farmington.