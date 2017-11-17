Farmington Rotary Club honored for donations

The Rotary club of Farmington was recognized along with 15 other clubs for its contributions to The Rotary Foundation. Donations to the Foundation totaled over $530,000 in the 2016-17 year. That money will be used to continue efforts to wipe out polio, train future peacemakers, support clean water sources and strengthens local economies.

"I am proud of my fellow Rotarians, their willingness to share their time and treasure to make our communities, our world a better, safer place," said district governor Kyle Haugen.

Krysia Moe, Farmington Rotary president, said supporting the Foundation always has been important.

"We recognize the important work the Foundation does, and its ability to multiply our contributions to do vital work around the world," she said. "We are honored to be part of that effort."

Rotary clubs across the district participate in an array of service projects that address community needs at home and abroad — from fighting disease and providing clean water to supporting education, growing local economies and promoting peace. During the past 100 years, the Foundation has spent $3 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects.