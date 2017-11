1 / 5

The Farmington community and volunteers of business leaders, pastors and residents celebrated the Port Aransas truck sendoff with games, food and a Farmington Police escort for the Rosemount semi-truck packed with donations of cleaning supplies, small appliances, pet food and wood, windows and doors donated from Dakota County Lumber in Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor 2 / 5

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson (left) offered best wishes, along with blessings from the Rev. Andy Herzberg, the Rev. Karen Evenson and Grant Beyl of Thrivent Financial Minnesota Valley Associates, which donated $10,000 to fill the truck. Photo by Kara Hildreth / contributor 3 / 5

Truck driver Rich Klahr drove the loaded semitruck donated by Wayne Transports of Rosemount. Commenting how real friendships have been formed between Farmington and Port Aransas, Mayor Todd Larson said, "Everyone who donated should be very proud and everyone should be proud of this city." Kara Hildreth / contributor 4 / 5